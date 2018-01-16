House plan: Little change in aid to schools in next 2 years

There would be little change in state aid to Mississippi public school districts in the next two years under a new funding formula being pushed by House Republican leaders.

The House Appropriations Committee moved House Bill 957 forward Tuesday on a divided voice vote, setting up for a vote by the full House as soon as Wednesday.

Nathan Wells, chief of staff for House Speaker Philip Gunn, says no districts would get less money over the next two years than now. Wells says districts gaining enrollment would get a little more money under a method not yet disclosed.

Wells says the increase would be less than $10 million next year. The new formula wouldn't begin to truly function until 2021, when an estimated $53 million would be needed.

