House plan: Little change in aid to schools in next 2 years - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

House plan: Little change in aid to schools in next 2 years

JACKSON, MS (AP) -

There would be little change in state aid to Mississippi public school districts in the next two years under a new funding formula being pushed by House Republican leaders.

The House Appropriations Committee moved House Bill 957 forward Tuesday on a divided voice vote, setting up for a vote by the full House as soon as Wednesday.

Nathan Wells, chief of staff for House Speaker Philip Gunn, says no districts would get less money over the next two years than now. Wells says districts gaining enrollment would get a little more money under a method not yet disclosed.

Wells says the increase would be less than $10 million next year. The new formula wouldn't begin to truly function until 2021, when an estimated $53 million would be needed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • LIST: Some South Mississippi schools cancel Wednesday classes because of cold

    LIST: Some South Mississippi schools cancel Wednesday classes because of cold

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:06 PM EST2018-01-17 02:06:48 GMT

    Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday and the forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.

    More >>

    Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday and the forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.

    More >>

  • House plan: Little change in aid to schools in next 2 years

    House plan: Little change in aid to schools in next 2 years

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-01-17 00:26:04 GMT

    There would be little change in state aid to Mississippi public school districts in the next two years under a new funding formula being pushed by House Republican leaders.

    More >>

    There would be little change in state aid to Mississippi public school districts in the next two years under a new funding formula being pushed by House Republican leaders.

    More >>

  • Wintry mix possible Tuesday evening

    Wintry mix possible Tuesday evening

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-17 00:05:05 GMT
    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the low possibility of snow, ice, and rain this afternoon and evening.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the low possibility of snow, ice, and rain this afternoon and evening.

    While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.

    More >>

    While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly