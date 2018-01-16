Hackers attempted to break into Singing River Health System's computers

Hackers attempted to break into the Singing River Health System’s computer overnight. The attempted cyber-attack triggered security protocols to protect the system’s data.

“Late last night our Information Systems Team detected an attempted attack and immediately activated our security protocols,” said Chief Operating Officer Lee Bond. “Out of an abundance of caution we shut down our networks entirely so that we could isolate the problem and reboot our system. We are still evaluating what occurred but have detected no compromises of Protected Health Information or patient data in this attempt.”

The health system is having to do everything on paper and stresses no patient data has been compromised.

Bond stated that clinical teams are trained for downtime procedures so they can continue delivering care despite system interruptions such as this one.

“Our processes are high tech but our care is still delivered by highly skilled professionals, so we are good to go with most of our systems. Our IT Team along with all of our doctors, nurses and technicians have done a great job caring for our patients despite a few inevitable delays that system downtime creates.”

The health system expects to return to normal operations shortly.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.