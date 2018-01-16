Gulfport students learn life skills through seminar

One of the most important transitions in life is the one right after high school.

Gulfport High School is hoping to prepare its students for this step into the real world through real life experience.

"Everything the business people say they need when we go out are the soft skills, the things we don't teach," said Sandy East, the school's Career Path Specialist.

Working with the United Way, East was able to bring local leaders and business professionals into the high school to show the students what it takes to be successful after graduation.

All 350 seniors at the high school were cycled through various seminars.

"We cover everything from applications to interviews, where the students will sit down with members of our community. We have 70 business and industry professionals here," said East.

The professionals critiqued the students’ resumes, cover letters, and interview skills. The time spent refining skills was something senior Isabel Strickler saw as a huge advantage for her future.

"It's a little nerve wracking but I think Gulfport has really set me on a great track. When I got here they started us out and put us in these institutes, and got us ready. So, I'm actually really excited and I think I'm pretty prepared," she said.



This was the first year that this event was held at the high school because of the extra space offered in the newly built facility.

