Pipe-bursting cold, dangerous wind chills tonight

Full precautions must be taken for Tuesday night's and Wednesday night's hard freezes. Protect all four Ps.

It won't just be cold but windy too and this will lead to dangerous wind chills on Wednesday morning that could cause frostbite and hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Two pipe-bursting cold nights Tuesday and Wednesday

Temperatures are going to plummet as an arctic blast arrives on the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for South Mississippi.

Expect pipe-bursting temperatures tonight into early Wednesday ranging from the 10s inland to the lower 20s along the coast.

Be sure to wrap exposed pipes and to let faucets drip a pencil-thin stream no later than midnight Tuesday night.

These harsh conditions will also kill crops and other sensitive vegetation outdoors as well as harm pets exposed to the elements.

The pipe-bursting cold will end around noon Wednesday. But, will begin again around midnight Wednesday night, finally completely coming to and end around mid-morning Thursday.

Dangerous wind chill late Tuesday into early Wednesday

Due to the cold and windy conditions on Wednesday morning, the wind chill will become dangerously cold. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for South Mississippi.

Expect dangerous wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the lower 10s. For some, it could feel colder than 10 degrees into the single numbers.

This type of bitter cold can lead to frostbite and hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves as you head out on Wednesday, especially if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

The wind chill will likely only get as high as the 20s all-day Wednesday. But, Thursday afternoon should not be as chilly with 40s expected.

