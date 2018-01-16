Pipe-bursting cold, dangerous wind chills tonight

While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
Dangerous cold coming tonight... protect pipes, pets, plants, & people with temps in the 10s & even colder feels-like temps. Hypothermia & frostbite will be possible early Wednesday.More >>
The wind chill could even get down to the lower 10s single numbers above zero due to the breezy conditions on Wednesday morning.More >>
A warmer weather pattern for the middle of the week before winter makes a comeback on Friday. You will want to protect pets and plants.More >>
The work week kicks off with heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast region. Flash flooding will be possible for low-lying locations along the coast.More >>
