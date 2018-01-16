Jackson County teen killed in weekend crash identified - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County teen killed in weekend crash identified

Jasmine Pierce was a student at East Central High School. (Photo source: East Central High/Facebook) Jasmine Pierce was a student at East Central High School. (Photo source: East Central High/Facebook)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Jackson County teen killed in an accident Sunday morning has been identified. 

Jasmine Pierce, 17, died at the scene. She was the only person in the car. 

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the crash happened just after midnight in the Big Point community. He said Pierce was headed north on Big Bend Road when her car left the road and hit a tree. When deputies arrived, they found the car was on fire. 

Pierce was a student at East Central High School. 

