CMR establishes 'No Wake Zone' in Davis Bayou

In the very near future, signs will be erected in Davis Bayou in Ocean Springs establishing a boating no wake zone on property near the Gulf Coast Research Lab.

The Commission on Marine Resources voted Tuesday to establish that zone. Officials with the GCRL requested the ban on high-speed boating based on safety concerns.

The pier at the GCRL is a floating dock and is used regularly by not only college students but by schoolchildren attending Seacamp. High boat wakes could pose a danger to them.

In addition, environmentalists say the tender marsh grasses in the area could also be damaged by the wakes.

The responsibility for erecting the no wake signs will be up to Jackson County. After that, enforcement of the no wake zone will be in the hands of the Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol. The fine for violation ranges from $25-$100.

