Wintry mix possible Tuesday evening

How much snow, ice, and rain for South MS on Tuesday? Thinking most will see less than 1", highest totals inland. Precipitation ends around midnight tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the low possibility of snow, ice, and rain this afternoon and evening.

Here's an update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Chances are increasing for snow, ice, and rain to fall from the clouds this evening across South Mississippi.

While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.

It appears it will not be enough to cause highly significant impacts to area roads this evening, according to a Tuesday afternoon forecast.

But, it is still a good idea to use caution on bridges and overpasses tonight into Wednesday.

HOW MUCH snow, ice, and rain for South MS on Tuesday? Thinking most will see less than 1", highest totals inland. Precipitation ends around midnight tonight. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/6HuqlUhSic — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) January 16, 2018

TIMING: Helpful info from NWS Mobile on when to expect snow/ice/rain to start falling from the clouds today. #MSwx https://t.co/h4ap9TTMF8 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) January 16, 2018

A hard freeze tonight could cause any remaining liquid on roads to freeze up. And, remember, bridges and overpasses freeze faster than other roads.

But, it will be so windy tonight into Wednesday that that could actually help the roads to dry somewhat before they become icy.

What are the latest alerts for your location? How high are the precipitation chances for where you live? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.