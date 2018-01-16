Snow, ice, rain chances increasing later today - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Snow, ice, rain chances increasing later today

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the low possibility of snow, ice, and rain this afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the low possibility of snow, ice, and rain this afternoon and evening.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Here's an update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

The chance has increased from a slight 20% chance up to a low 30% to 40% chance for snow, ice, and rain to fall from the clouds this evening across South Mississippi.

While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.

It appears it will not be enough to cause highly significant impacts to area roads this evening, according to a Tuesday morning forecast.

But, it is still a good idea to use caution on bridges and overpasses tonight into Wednesday.

A hard freeze tonight could cause any remaining liquid on roads to freeze up. And bridges and overpasses freeze faster than other roads.

But, it will be so windy tonight into Wednesday that that could actually help the roads to dry somewhat before they become icy.

What are the latest alerts for your location? How high are the precipitation chances for where you live?



