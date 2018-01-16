LIST: Some South Mississippi schools cancel Wednesday classes because of cold

Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday and the forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.

All Pascagoula-Gautier School District games scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, have been canceled.

All schools in the Bay-Waveland School District will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 17.

All schools in the Poplarville School District will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 17.

All schools within Pearl River County School District will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Afterschool activities and games have been canceled for January 16 and 17.

All schools in the Picayune School District will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 18.

All schools in the Greene County School District will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Pearl River Community College will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and not reopen until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Residence halls will remain open.

Floren Hickman, a road foreman in Stone County, said crews aren't putting out sand just yet, but they are ready. Sand is stockpiled in two locations in the county and road workers are ready to put it out when the time is right.

"We're watching your radar right now to see when the misting rain will stop. We don't want to put the sand out when it's raining because it will freeze and make things worse," Hickman said. "I already have a truck [of sand] loaded. We're about as prepared as prepared can be. We're ready, we'll just to see what Mother Nature does."

WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams says the Poplarville area could see as much as an inch of snow Tuesday. The actual amount depends of several mitigating factors, including when the winter precipitation races into coastal Mississippi.

