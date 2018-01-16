LIST: Some South Mississippi schools cancel Wednesday classes because of cold

Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday and the forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.
Floren Hickman, a road foreman in Stone County, said crews aren't putting out sand just yet, but they are ready. Sand is stockpiled in two locations in the county and road workers are ready to put it out when the time is right.
"We're watching your radar right now to see when the misting rain will stop. We don't want to put the sand out when it's raining because it will freeze and make things worse," Hickman said. "I already have a truck [of sand] loaded. We're about as prepared as prepared can be. We're ready, we'll just to see what Mother Nature does."
WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams says the Poplarville area could see as much as an inch of snow Tuesday. The actual amount depends of several mitigating factors, including when the winter precipitation races into coastal Mississippi.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.
Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday and the forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.More >>
Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday and the forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.More >>
The Gulfport Police Department arrested 16-year-old Andre Sullivan of Gulfport Wednesday. Sullivan has been charged with two counts of Armed Robbery as an adult.More >>
The Gulfport Police Department arrested 16-year-old Andre Sullivan of Gulfport Wednesday. Sullivan has been charged with two counts of Armed Robbery as an adult.More >>
Hackers attempted to break into the Singing River Health System’s computer overnight. The attempted cyber-attack triggered security protocols to protect the system’s data.More >>
Hackers attempted to break into the Singing River Health System’s computer overnight. The attempted cyber-attack triggered security protocols to protect the system’s data.More >>
While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
Dangerous cold coming tonight... protect pipes, pets, plants, & people with temps in the 10s & even colder feels-like temps. Hypothermia & frostbite will be possible early Wednesday.More >>
Dangerous cold coming tonight... protect pipes, pets, plants, & people with temps in the 10s & even colder feels-like temps. Hypothermia & frostbite will be possible early Wednesday.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>