LIST: Some South Mississippi schools cancel Thursday classes because of cold

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As another winter blast reaches South Mississippi, most school administrators are taking no chances. The following schools will be closed or delayed opening Thursday:

  • Bay Waveland School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Biloxi School District will delay starting time by 1 hour Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Blue Cliff College will open at 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. 
  • Cedar Lake Christian Academy & Preschool will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Christian Collegiate Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Coast Episcopal will open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • George County School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Greene County School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Gulfport School District will delay starting time by 1 hour Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Hancock County School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Harrison County School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18..
  • Holy Trinity Elementary will be closed Thursday, Jan.18. 
  • Hope Academy in Gulfport opens at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Jackson County School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Long Beach School District will open at normal times Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Lumberton Public School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses will delay opening until noon Thursday, Jan. 18. 
  • Moss Point School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Nativity BVM Elementary will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18. 
  • Ocean Springs School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Our Lady of Fatima Elementary will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Pass Christian School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Pascagoula-Gautier School District will delay start time by 1 hour Thursday, Jan. 18. 
  • Pearl River Community College will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18
  • Pearl River County School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Picayune School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Poplarville School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Resurrection Catholic School (Elementary, Middle/High campuses) will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • Sacred Heart Elementary D'Iberville will open to regular hours Thursday
  • St. Alphonsus School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • St. Charles Borromeo School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • St. James Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • St. James Parish School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • St. Patrick Catholic High School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • St. Stanislaus College will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • St. Vincent de Paul Elementary will open to regular hours Thursday
  • Stone County School District will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18.
  • William Carey University Traditional Campus will open at regular time Thursday, Jan. 18. Hattiesburg Campus will open at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. 

