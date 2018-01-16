Approaching winter weather forces schools to dismiss early

Some South Mississippi school administrators are dismissing schools early because of the approaching winter blast. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday. The forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.

-The George County School district will dismiss will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. today.

-The Lumberton School District will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. today.

-Stone County School District will dismiss students at 12:45 p.m. today.

-Pearl River Community College will close at 12:30 p.m. today. Campus leaders report the campus won't reopen until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Residence halls will remain open.

WLOX First Alert meteorologist Wesley Williams says the Poplarville area could see as much as an inch of snow Tuesday. The actual amount depends of several mitigating factors, including when the winter precipitation races into coastal Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.