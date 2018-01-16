Approaching winter weather forces schools to dismiss early

Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday. The forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.More >>
Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday. The forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.More >>
While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
Two men were shot in Gulfport Monday in separate shootings. Gulfport police have identified a suspect in one of the two investigations.More >>
Two men were shot in Gulfport Monday in separate shootings. Gulfport police have identified a suspect in one of the two investigations.More >>
The George County School District will dismiss car riders and buses at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 16.More >>
The George County School District will dismiss car riders and buses at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 16.More >>
With the temperatures dropping again, charities are preparing for an influx of people heading their way looking for a place to stay warm.More >>
With the temperatures dropping again, charities are preparing for an influx of people heading their way looking for a place to stay warm.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.More >>
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>