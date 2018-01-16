Cold weather impacting crawfish supply

An Ocean Springs teen killed in an accident Sunday morning has been identified.More >>
Another winter blast reaches South Mississippi Tuesday. The forecast includes the possibility of snow and ice in several counties in South Mississippi. So, some school administrators are taking no chances.More >>
In the very near future, signs will be erected in Davis Bayou in Ocean Springs establishing a boating no wake zone on property near the Gulf Coast Research Lab.More >>
This Mardi Gras you may be eating more king cake than crawfish. One seafood vendor on the coast said they're only selling them a few days out of the week. But they're confident the supply will improve.More >>
While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
