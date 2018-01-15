Red Rebels hoping to ride statement wins all the way to Jackson

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day may be a holiday on Harrison Central's campus, but that doesn't mean it's an off day for Red Rebels basketball.

"Coach Hardy always tells us practice makes perfect," senior guard Dajon Whitworth said. "That's what we pride ourselves on, practice."

The Red Rebels (11-5) were back in the lab Monday morning, looking to build off of one of their biggest wins in recent memory.

"When I walked in the dressing room, I had a different feeling about it," head coach Boo Hardy said of Friday's game. "The guys were really focused and I knew they were focused on the game."

Harrison Central handed Biloxi their first loss of the season Friday, a 60-55 shocker, halting the Indians' historic 18-0 start. Statement wins like that, along with their victory in the 2017 Adidas Holiday Classic Championship, prove the Red Rebels are a force to be reckoned with.

"I mean, now that we've beaten Biloxi, went up there and gave Meridian a run for their money, I feel like we have the target on our backs," said Dayquan Perkins, a Harrison Central senior and Copiah-Lincoln commit.

"They're gonna know that it (isn't) easy," Whitworth said. "We're not a pushover. We're gonna fight to the end."

Whitworth (averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 assists per game) and Perkins (20.4 points, 12.4 rebounds per game) lead the way for the Red Rebels. They're two of the key contributors from last year's State Semifinalist team, who look to lead the Rebels back to the Big House.

"We know what it takes," Perkins said. "We're gonna do whatever it takes to get the team involved so they know, so when we get to Jackson there won't be nothing new."

"Our goal is to finish the mission," Hardy said. "The guys, they've been working towards trying to finish the mission."

Harrison Central looks to keep their recent surge going Tuesday when they visit Hancock (3-15).

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.