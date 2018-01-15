Biloxi hosts fourth annual Martin Luther King Gulf Coast Classic

From commemorative jerseys to special matinee games in his honor, the NBA - and the sport of basketball as a whole - has long led the way in honoring the great Dr. King, and here in Biloxi, the Indians look to play their part. The basketball program hosted the fourth-annual Martin Luther King Gulf Coast Classic on Monday.

"I think it's great," Indians boys head coach Seber Windham said. "I think every coach here who's playing on this day is emphasizing what day this is, how special it is to these young men, to have the freedom to come out here and play the game of basketball. It's a special day it's celebrated for a special man."

Final scores from the festivities -

Gulfport girls 58, Moss Point 39

Biloxi boys 52, Moss Point 32

Biloxi girls 49, Gautier 27

Gulfport boys 56, St. Martin 48

