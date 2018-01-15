Gulfport linebacker commits to play football at the Air Force Ac - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport linebacker commits to play football at the Air Force Academy

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The 2017 WLOX Defensive Player of the Year made a big decision regarding his future. 

Gulfport linebacker Karlos Dillard announced on Twitter Monday he's committing to play football at the Air Force Academy. 

Dillard posted 135 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one interception during his senior season. He also held offers from Army West Point, Cornell, Princeton, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Nicholls State and a couple of JUCOs.

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly