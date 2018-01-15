George County schools change dismissal time due to weather

The Gulfport Police Department identified Marvin Ray McMillian, 41, as the suspect who shot a male victim outside of a residence in the 500 block of 26th Street Monday afternoon.More >>
The George County School District will dismiss car riders and buses at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 16.More >>
With the temperatures dropping again, charities are preparing for an influx of people heading their way looking for a place to stay warm.More >>
The Senate Appropriations Committee passed Bill 2176 Monday. The bill will direct 100 percent of the BP settlement money to go into an account set up for coastal projects.More >>
A pump sending water into Biloxi's Back Bay alarmed some nearby residents Monday. Because of its foul odor, one resident worried it was raw sewage. But it's not.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
