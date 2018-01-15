George County schools change dismissal time due to weather

The George County School District will dismiss car riders and buses at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 16.

The decision came as a result from declining weather conditions.

Wednesday’s schedule will be decided based on the local and national weather reports and recommendations from the local emergency management.

This is the only changes we've heard about any schools in south Mississippi. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

