Stagnant water, not sewage, being pumped into Biloxi's Back Bay

A pump sending water into Biloxi's Back Bay alarmed some nearby residents Monday. Because of its foul odor, one resident worried it was raw sewage. But it's not.

WLOX News Now reached out to Jennifer Matranga, an assistant project manager with the contractor, who explained the water is coming from the construction retention pond. Rainwater is pumped into the pond so the silt can settle and be filtered out before its pumped into the bay. She said the foul smell is because the water has been stagnant, but it's not sewage.

Matranga also said the pond is higher right now because there's so much silt in it, which Oscar Renda will have to remove.

