Gulfport police respond to shooting

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a residence in the 500 block of 26th Street Monday.

Police reported a 41-year-old male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A neighbor told WLOX he heard gunfire shortly before 1:30 p.m.

WLOX will update the story as new details emerge.

Police are still investigating. 

