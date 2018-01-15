Gulfport police identify suspect in 26th St shooting

The shooting happened behind this house. (Photo source: WLOX).

The Gulfport Police Department identified Marvin Ray McMillian, 41, as the suspect who shot a male victim outside of a residence in the 500 block of 26th Street Monday afternoon.

McMillian is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.

Police reported the victim, 41, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim and suspect knew each other and are involved in an ongoing dispute according to police.

A neighbor told WLOX he heard gunfire shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for McMillian, but he has not been arrested yet.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Marvin Ray McMillian is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

