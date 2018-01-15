Bay St. Louis celebrates MLK Day with parade and service

Residents of Bay St. Louis came together in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. (Photo source: WLOX)

The spirit of togetherness was in the air in Bay St Louis Monday morning. People of all backgrounds came together to march the streets and enjoy a celebration service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.

"I think he would be happy with the progress that we've made, but I think he would say we still have a ways to go," said Dr. Myron Labat after a parade brought community members to the steps of Saint Rose de Lima church.

The Hancock County chapter of the NAACP hosted this annual parade.

"They're all about building community. This is absolutely an all-are-welcome situation, just like Bay Saint Louis claims to be. This is a wonderful cross section of our town," said Ann Madden after the parade ended.

President of this NAACP chapter, Gregory Barabino, says this event captures the essence of King's dream and shows how far we've come as a society.

"We've just got to come together, fellowship, and try to make progress built on the platform he left for us," said Barabino.

He and others felt a sense of pride seeing the march and celebration service come together.

"It sure is the spirit of everything he stood for. It definitely shows," said Gisele Bradley enjoying the spirit of the parade.

Eileen Jones agreed, "We all have come together as one. With Martin Luther King, God said that would happen one day. And it's a joyous day for Bay Saint Louis and the people of America, black and white."

The day was also commemorated with a health fair and blood drive all in an effort to better the community in honor of King's legacy.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.