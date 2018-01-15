Bay St. Louis celebrates MLK Day with parade and service

The George County School District will dismiss car riders and buses at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 16.More >>
The George County School District will dismiss car riders and buses at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 16.More >>
With the temperatures dropping again, charities are preparing for an influx of people heading their way looking for a place to stay warm.More >>
With the temperatures dropping again, charities are preparing for an influx of people heading their way looking for a place to stay warm.More >>
The Senate Appropriations Committee passed Bill 2176 Monday. The bill will direct 100 percent of the BP settlement money to go into an account set up for coastal projects.More >>
The Senate Appropriations Committee passed Bill 2176 Monday. The bill will direct 100 percent of the BP settlement money to go into an account set up for coastal projects.More >>
Gulfport Police Department responded to a shooting at the 500 block of 26th Street Monday.More >>
Gulfport Police Department responded to a shooting at the 500 block of 26th Street Monday.More >>
A pump sending water into Biloxi's Back Bay alarmed some nearby residents Monday. Because of its foul odor, one resident worried it was raw sewage. But it's not.More >>
A pump sending water into Biloxi's Back Bay alarmed some nearby residents Monday. Because of its foul odor, one resident worried it was raw sewage. But it's not.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe winter weather.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe winter weather.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>