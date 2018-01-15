Free wild game feast served up at MLK Park in Ocean Springs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Free wild game feast served up at MLK Park in Ocean Springs

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr holiday means it's time for an annual tradition in Ocean Springs, the Wild Game Festival at MLK Park. (Photo source: WLOX) The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr holiday means it's time for an annual tradition in Ocean Springs, the Wild Game Festival at MLK Park. (Photo source: WLOX)
The event has been going on for 30 years, and typically draws hundreds of people. (Photo source: WLOX) The event has been going on for 30 years, and typically draws hundreds of people. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr holiday means it's time for an annual tradition in Ocean Springs, the Wild Game Festival at MLK Park. The event has been going on for 30 years, and typically draws hundreds of people to the park, especially on nice days like Monday. 

Some of the food being offered up included deer, alligator, squirrel, quail, and wild hog. The cooks that man the different stations at the park say there are two things that guarantee a great meal: time, and patience. 

Despite the festival atmosphere and the fun, the true meaning of this holiday is not lost on those in attendance. They say it’s a way to celebrate the country’s  unity, and a way of giving back to the community, which was Dr. King’s dream. 

By the way, the event is absolutely free to anyone who shows up.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

