Mississippi Power employees honor King's legacy through community service

Gulfport Police Department responded to a shooting at the 500 block of 26th Street Monday.More >>
Gulfport Police Department responded to a shooting at the 500 block of 26th Street Monday.More >>
A pump sending water into Biloxi's Back Bay alarmed some nearby residents Monday. Because of its foul odor, one resident worried it was raw sewage. But it's not.More >>
A pump sending water into Biloxi's Back Bay alarmed some nearby residents Monday. Because of its foul odor, one resident worried it was raw sewage. But it's not.More >>
The spirit of togetherness was in the air in Bay St Louis Monday morning. People of all backgrounds came together to march the streets and enjoy a celebration service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.More >>
The spirit of togetherness was in the air in Bay St Louis Monday morning. People of all backgrounds came together to march the streets and enjoy a celebration service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.More >>
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr holiday means it's time for an annual tradition in Ocean Springs, the Wild Game Festival at MLK Park. The event has been going on for 30 years, and typically draws hundreds of people.More >>
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr holiday means it's time for an annual tradition in Ocean Springs, the Wild Game Festival at MLK Park. The event has been going on for 30 years, and typically draws hundreds of people.More >>
In Picayune, hundreds of people marched through the streets in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is the 13th year for the parade, and organizers say it has grown tremendously over the past few years. They say this year's message of unity is even more important than before. They plan to continue the parade for the younger generations.More >>
In Picayune, hundreds of people marched through the streets in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is the 13th year for the parade, and organizers say it has grown tremendously over the past few years. They say this year's message of unity is even more important than before. They plan to continue the parade for the younger generations.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...More >>
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.More >>
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.More >>