Mississippi Power employees honor King's legacy through community service

Community members spent this Martin Luther King Jr Day honoring his legacy through service. Mississippi Power hosted a work day at five different sites throughout the state.

One of those was the 34th Street Community Garden in Gulfport. Volunteers were invited to join in the effort to continue construction on the garden. More than a dozen people came out to make the workday possible, assembling garden boxes and a greenhouse, and prepping them for planting.

Organizers say bettering the community was one of the main points of Dr. King's message. Mississippi Power has been hosting MLK service projects like this for more than a dozen years throughout the state.

Another group of about 25 Mississippi Power employees spent the day at Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula serving lunch. Watch for more on both of these projects later today on WLOX News Now.

