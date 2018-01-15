Arctic Blast hits Tuesday night, pipe-bursting freezes - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Arctic Blast hits Tuesday night, pipe-bursting freezes

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
It's cold and it's going to get even colder. Expect an arctic blast to hit the Gulf Coast by midweek. It's cold and it's going to get even colder. Expect an arctic blast to hit the Gulf Coast by midweek.
Afternoon temperatures will plummet on Wednesday! Afternoon temperatures will plummet on Wednesday!
Pipe-bursting cold on the way to South MS. Wed AM & Thu AM will be in the low/mid 20s... maybe even 10s inland. Pipe-bursting cold on the way to South MS. Wed AM & Thu AM will be in the low/mid 20s... maybe even 10s inland.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It's cold and it's going to get even colder. Expect an arctic blast to hit the Gulf Coast by midweek.

Pipe-bursting freezes and bitter cold wind chill will be almost certain. But, there will only be a slight chance for snow, ice, and rain.

"While there's a chance for wintry mixed precipitation on Tuesday, the chance is slim," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Even if any snowflakes or ice pellets fall from the sky, no significant accumulation is expected in South MS."

"This means if it actually snows or sleets, there probably won't be enough sticking around in South Mississippi to make a snowman with or to create travel hazards. So, if it happens it happens and it's just nice to take a look and enjoy," Williams continued.

The nearly certain part of our midweek weather pattern will be pipe-bursting cold on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning: temperatures will be as cold as the 10s, even near the coast.

The wind chill could even get down to the lower 10s single numbers above zero due to the breezy conditions on Wednesday morning. These cold and breezy conditions could cause frostbite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Dress in layers and cover up exposed skin.

Friday into the weekend brings warmer temperatures with mornings back in the 40s and 50s, afternoons into the 60s.

How will the weather be where you live? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • Arctic Blast hits Tuesday night, pipe-bursting freezes

    Arctic Blast hits Tuesday night, pipe-bursting freezes

    Monday, January 15 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-01-15 16:38:40 GMT
    It's cold and it's going to get even colder. Expect an arctic blast to hit the Gulf Coast by midweek.It's cold and it's going to get even colder. Expect an arctic blast to hit the Gulf Coast by midweek.

    The wind chill could even get down to the lower 10s single numbers above zero due to the breezy conditions on Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    The wind chill could even get down to the lower 10s single numbers above zero due to the breezy conditions on Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Winter comes back Friday

    Winter comes back Friday

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:09 AM EST2018-01-10 14:09:10 GMT
    Winter makes a comeback on FridayWinter makes a comeback on Friday

    A warmer weather pattern for the middle of the week before winter makes a comeback on Friday. You will want to protect pets and plants.

    More >>

    A warmer weather pattern for the middle of the week before winter makes a comeback on Friday. You will want to protect pets and plants.

    More >>

  • Soaking rains and possible flooding in South MS today

    Soaking rains and possible flooding in South MS today

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:33 AM EST2018-01-08 12:33:40 GMT
    Rainfall amounts will range from about 1 to 3 inches. Thankfully, it looks like some of the heaviest activity could remain offshore.Rainfall amounts will range from about 1 to 3 inches. Thankfully, it looks like some of the heaviest activity could remain offshore.

    The work week kicks off with heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast region. Flash flooding will be possible for low-lying locations along the coast.

    More >>

    The work week kicks off with heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast region. Flash flooding will be possible for low-lying locations along the coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly