Arctic Blast hits Tuesday night, pipe-bursting freezes

It's cold and it's going to get even colder. Expect an arctic blast to hit the Gulf Coast by midweek.

Pipe-bursting freezes and bitter cold wind chill will be almost certain. But, there will only be a slight chance for snow, ice, and rain.

"While there's a chance for wintry mixed precipitation on Tuesday, the chance is slim," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Even if any snowflakes or ice pellets fall from the sky, no significant accumulation is expected in South MS."

"This means if it actually snows or sleets, there probably won't be enough sticking around in South Mississippi to make a snowman with or to create travel hazards. So, if it happens it happens and it's just nice to take a look and enjoy," Williams continued.

The nearly certain part of our midweek weather pattern will be pipe-bursting cold on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning: temperatures will be as cold as the 10s, even near the coast.

The wind chill could even get down to the lower 10s single numbers above zero due to the breezy conditions on Wednesday morning. These cold and breezy conditions could cause frostbite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Dress in layers and cover up exposed skin.

Look at the temperature lines!



Friday into the weekend brings warmer temperatures with mornings back in the 40s and 50s, afternoons into the 60s.

