Accident blocks HWY 90 in front of Beau Rivage

Biloxi police are working an accident during morning rush hours. Dispatchers report the accident is in front of the Beau Rivage.

We're told both eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Drivers are being asked to avoid that area at this time.

No word on any injuries or what caused the accident.

We have a crew heading to the scene now. We'll update you with any developments live on Good Morning Mississippi and on WLOX.com.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.