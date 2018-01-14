Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees

The former Admiral and Mississippi State standout continues to make a name for himself in the Bronx, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in 37 appearances last season.More >>
After receiving multiple FBS offers since the exhibition game, Magee announced via Twitter Sunday he's committed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.More >>
A former Ocean Springs standout is already making an impact with the nation's top-ranked collegiate gymnastics program despite having just two NCAA meets to her name. Even as a freshman, Sarah Edwards is already a staple at LSU gymnastics meets, participating in both the vault and floor routines for the Tigers in each of their first two contests.More >>
Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.More >>
