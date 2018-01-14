Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Jonathan Holder has enjoyed a quiet, but busy off-season down on the Coast, with the Yankees right-hander hosting a charity clinic Saturday to support two cancer patients near and dear to his heart, Sumner Holland and Hope Broadus. 

It was an absolutely outstanding way to pay it forward by the Gulfport alum, but now, he turns his attention back to his pro career.

The former Admiral and Mississippi State standout continues to make a name for himself in the Bronx, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in 37 appearances last season. 

Entering his second full season with the Yankees, he hopes to keep things rolling. 

"I leave here in a few weeks," Holder told WLOX. "I'll go down to Tampa, get ready for a tough Spring Training and then be ready for a long year."

Holder knows how challenging it is to make it to the MLB.

"It's a blessing, and I feel fortunate, again, that I'm able to use my platform here."

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees

    Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-15 04:33:38 GMT

    The former Admiral and Mississippi State standout continues to make a name for himself in the Bronx, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in 37 appearances last season. 

    More >>

    The former Admiral and Mississippi State standout continues to make a name for himself in the Bronx, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in 37 appearances last season. 

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs standout Malcolm Magee commits to ULL

    Ocean Springs standout Malcolm Magee commits to ULL

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-01-15 04:21:04 GMT
    Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee celebrates during the 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game (WLOX Sports)Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee celebrates during the 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game (WLOX Sports)

    After receiving multiple FBS offers since the exhibition game, Magee announced via Twitter Sunday he's committed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. 

    More >>

    After receiving multiple FBS offers since the exhibition game, Magee announced via Twitter Sunday he's committed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. 

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs product already making an impact with #1 LSU

    Ocean Springs product already making an impact with #1 LSU

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-01-15 04:14:57 GMT
    Ocean Springs product Sarah Edwards during a meet with LSU gymnastics (courtesy: WAFB Sports)Ocean Springs product Sarah Edwards during a meet with LSU gymnastics (courtesy: WAFB Sports)

    A former Ocean Springs standout is already making an impact with the nation's top-ranked collegiate gymnastics program despite having just two NCAA meets to her name.  Even as a freshman, Sarah Edwards is already a staple at LSU gymnastics meets, participating in both the vault and floor routines for the Tigers in each of their first two contests. 

    More >>

    A former Ocean Springs standout is already making an impact with the nation's top-ranked collegiate gymnastics program despite having just two NCAA meets to her name.  Even as a freshman, Sarah Edwards is already a staple at LSU gymnastics meets, participating in both the vault and floor routines for the Tigers in each of their first two contests. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly