Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees

Jonathan Holder has enjoyed a quiet, but busy off-season down on the Coast, with the Yankees right-hander hosting a charity clinic Saturday to support two cancer patients near and dear to his heart, Sumner Holland and Hope Broadus.

It was an absolutely outstanding way to pay it forward by the Gulfport alum, but now, he turns his attention back to his pro career.

The former Admiral and Mississippi State standout continues to make a name for himself in the Bronx, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in 37 appearances last season.

Entering his second full season with the Yankees, he hopes to keep things rolling.

"I leave here in a few weeks," Holder told WLOX. "I'll go down to Tampa, get ready for a tough Spring Training and then be ready for a long year."

Holder knows how challenging it is to make it to the MLB.

"It's a blessing, and I feel fortunate, again, that I'm able to use my platform here."

