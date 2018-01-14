Ocean Springs standout Malcolm Magee commits to ULL

After the Bernard Blackwell North South All-Star game, Ocean Springs senior Malcolm Magee told WLOX that kind of experience was invaluable for getting exposure at the collegiate level. He was right.

After receiving multiple FBS offers since the exhibition game, Magee announced via Twitter Sunday he's committed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Respect my Decision?????? pic.twitter.com/dG36VoSBMr — Malcolm Magee Jr ?? (@mdm1___) January 14, 2018

Despite catching the eye of many collegiate scouts his entire senior year, ULL only offered Magee in late December, proving the value of any and all additional exposure.

The defensive back also held offers from UTSA, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana and Alcorn State, along with East Mississippi Communtiy College. He joins former St. Stanislaus tight end Chase Rogers down in Cajun Country.

