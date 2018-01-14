Ocean Springs standout Malcolm Magee commits to ULL - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs standout Malcolm Magee commits to ULL

Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee celebrates during the 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game (WLOX Sports) Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee celebrates during the 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game (WLOX Sports)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

After the Bernard Blackwell North South All-Star game, Ocean Springs senior Malcolm Magee told WLOX that kind of experience was invaluable for getting exposure at the collegiate level. He was right.

After receiving multiple FBS offers since the exhibition game, Magee announced via Twitter Sunday he's committed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Despite catching the eye of many collegiate scouts his entire senior year, ULL only offered Magee in late December, proving the value of any and all additional exposure. 

The defensive back also held offers from UTSA, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana and Alcorn State, along with East Mississippi Communtiy College. He joins former St. Stanislaus tight end Chase Rogers down in Cajun Country. 

  Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees

    Holder looks ahead to second full year with the Yankees

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-15 04:33:38 GMT

    The former Admiral and Mississippi State standout continues to make a name for himself in the Bronx, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in 37 appearances last season. 

    The former Admiral and Mississippi State standout continues to make a name for himself in the Bronx, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in 37 appearances last season. 

  Ocean Springs product already making an impact with #1 LSU

    Ocean Springs product already making an impact with #1 LSU

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-01-15 04:14:57 GMT
    Ocean Springs product Sarah Edwards during a meet with LSU gymnastics (courtesy: WAFB Sports)Ocean Springs product Sarah Edwards during a meet with LSU gymnastics (courtesy: WAFB Sports)

    A former Ocean Springs standout is already making an impact with the nation's top-ranked collegiate gymnastics program despite having just two NCAA meets to her name.  Even as a freshman, Sarah Edwards is already a staple at LSU gymnastics meets, participating in both the vault and floor routines for the Tigers in each of their first two contests. 

    A former Ocean Springs standout is already making an impact with the nation's top-ranked collegiate gymnastics program despite having just two NCAA meets to her name.  Even as a freshman, Sarah Edwards is already a staple at LSU gymnastics meets, participating in both the vault and floor routines for the Tigers in each of their first two contests. 

