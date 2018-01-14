Ocean Springs product already making an impact with #1 LSU

A former Ocean Springs standout is already making an impact with the nation's top-ranked collegiate gymnastics program despite having just two NCAA meets to her name.

Even as a freshman, Sarah Edwards is already a staple at LSU gymnastics meets, participating in both the vault and floor routines for the Tigers in each of their first two contests. Edwards admits that she faced some nerves early on, but the former Greyhound is now taking everything in stride.

"I was super thrilled to be out there and to experience what has led up to this point," Edwards said after her collegiate debut, a Tigers' win over #19 Arkansas. "(Head coach D-D Breaux) was on the sidelines coaching me, telling me calm down, it's gonna be okay, do what you do in the gym. I just kept that in mind and kept my nerves at bay."

Of course, those along the Coast are very familiar with the Ocean Springs graduate's talents, and she's now starting to show it on the national stage. Edwards posted a career-high 9.90 on the vault in their road win over #7 Florida this past Friday.

"I think that's my strong suit," Edwards said of her performance on the vaults. "I just learned a vault here that I've never done before. There's still lots of room for improvement, especially on floor and vault, but I'm really excited with how everything turned out."

Edwards and the Tigers continue defending their #1 ranking as they host Alabama this Friday.

