Dozens take to the streets of Biloxi for annual Walk for Life

For four decades, the congregation at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary has been gathering to celebrate life.

"We have the rosary rally, in which we all pray the rosary," said Father Colten Symmes. "We have mass going on celebrated by Bishop Kinneman. Then we have a walk for life and these are three ways that we can express our faith in public."

Symmes shows pride for all the young people who took part in this year's event.

"This movement of gaining respect for life, it's starting really with the youth," Symmes said.

Many of those in attendance were students at St. Patrick High School, who led the march from Nativity to Lighthouse Park on Porter Avenue.

"I'm here to march for the unborn, and not only them but any people because we believe in natural life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death," said St. Patrick's senior Cara Pisciotta.

"It's human lives that are endangered because of abortion and we need to fight against this," said St. Patrick's Junior Andre Nguyen.

Those in the group believed they were strengthened by their numbers.

"It makes me feel really good because I know that the community we have here is really strong in our beliefs," said Pisciotta.

"It's awesome, I love that we're all doing this as a group," said Jordan Pete. "It means a lot."

Following the march, Bishop Kinneman joined them at the park for a special blessing.

Several members in the group will now make their way to Washington D.C. to take part in the national march for life on Friday.

