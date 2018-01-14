Beverly Martin fights back after sexual comments by lobbyist

Allegations of sexual misconduct, an admission of guilt, and a promise to make bring the good ole boy culture to an end.

Harrison County Supervisor Beverly Martin opened up to WLOX News Now about an incident that has angered her, but also has given her a new mission.

“I’m just still stunned by the entire thing,” she said.

She took to social media this weekend accusing a lobbyist of making what she called “shocking” and “stunning” sexually charged comments to her last week during a reception at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Conference.

That lobbyist, Scott Levanway, has come forward and taken responsibility for the exchange.

In a statement sent to WLOX News Now, Levanway apologized for his behavior, saying the comments were out of character.

He wrote, “While I cannot erase the offense, I am taking full responsibility. And while I cannot make it right, and will not attempt to justify it, I will learn from it. And I will redouble my life-long commitment to respecting women and behaving in a way that reflects my true values.”

Martin also added, “I just find the whole thing coincidental that we have a majority female board and then in 2018, we go to functions like this and this is the way people speak to us. I can’t see people talking to a male supervisor this way. I mean, I can’t see a woman lobbyist walking up to a man elected official and asking him to do things to her.”

Martin said her ultimate goal is not to hurt anyone, but to bring awareness to an ongoing problem.

“I hope that this will be the last time this ever happens, and I hope that people check themselves,” Martin said. “This is not OK to talk to people in this manner.”

Read Levanway's full statement below.

Beverly Martin recently released a statement to the media regarding comments I made to her last week in Jackson. Beverly and I are old friends and we had not seen each other in some time. I made an ill-advised and totally unacceptable comment that was intended as a joke. My judgement was poor and I sincerely apologize for my offensive behavior. I take total responsibility for the distress I caused to Beverly by my words. This was totally out of character for me, it does not reflect my respect for Beverly nor my appreciation for our long friendship. I hope that she can forgive me. My parents taught me that a good man takes responsibility for his mistakes and then makes them right. While I cannot erase the offense, I am taking full responsibility. And while I cannot make it right, and will not attempt to justify it, I will learn from it. And I will redouble my life-long commitment to respecting women and behaving in a way that reflects my true values.

