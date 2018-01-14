Debate builds as Long Beach city leaders consider golf cart laws

Long Beach could become the next city to be golf cart friendly (Source: WLOX)

A Long Beach restaurant owner hopes establishing rules for golf cart use will help bring in more business.

Bull's Restaurant sits in the heart of downtown Long Beach. He believes that implementing new golf cart ordinances will attract more customers.

"I think by expanding it, allowing it and making rules and regulations, it would help people come out more, come up and down the city streets," said Bull.

However, not everyone is on board with this idea.

"I think we have enough parking issues. We also have problems with people being able to negotiate the four way stops that we have here in Long Beach, and I just don't think it would be a good idea to add something like a golf cart to the mix," said Muriel Pagan.

Golf cart dealer Dave Stritzel is paying close attention to the talk in Long Beach.

His shop is in Diamondhead, one city already allowing golf carts on city streets. He said its all about having the right rules and regulations in place.

"Most towns you know, if they're using the right perspective and kept in the residential areas, it's not a real problem," he said.

"We have seen an influx of people buying golf carts mainly for inner cities, small neighborhoods, a lot of people use them for camping, RV-ing," said Bayou Buggies salesman Eric Gray.

Gray said golf carts aren't what they used to be. "Golf carts have evolved and advanced to the point that they are now, that you can remove golf out of that term, and just call it a cart," he noted.

He mentioned safety features like seatbelts make golf carts suitable for the streets. He believes the main risk falls in the drivers' hands.

These are things city leaders will have to consider as the debate on adding another mode of transportation builds in Long Beach.

"We have plenty of sidewalks for walking, and biking, and that's enough," said Muriel Pagan.

Discussion of a golf cart ordinance is on the city's board agenda for Tuesday.

