D'Iberville woman killed in early-morning wreck

A D'Iberville woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle early Sunday morning. It happened around 2:40 a.m. in Biloxi on Highway 15, south of Lamey Bridge Road, near the off ramp at Highway 67.

Officials say Ileen Lopez, 23, was driving in the southbound lane when she lost control of her Mazda Tribute. According to Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer, the vehicle crashed into the median, flipping several times and throwing Lopez from the SUV. Lopez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, added Switzer.

Lopez was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later at Merit Health. A passenger who was in the vehicle with her was also taken to the hospital, but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.

After the vehicle came to a stop, it caught on fire and the flames quickly spread to the median, causing a small grass fire. Firefighters responded and were able to quickly put out the flames.

Switzer said a toxicology test will be performed on Lopez, which is standard after all fatal crashes.

