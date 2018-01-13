No injuries reported in Biloxi house fire

Flames engulf the attic of a house in Biloxi (Photo Source: WLOX)

A Biloxi family of six is safe after their home was engulfed in flames.

The Biloxi Fire Department rushed put out the blaze on Auburn Drive.

Battalion Chief Anthony Trosclair confirms most of the heavy flames were in the home's attic and in a backyard shed.

Fortunately, the home is not a complete loss and there were no reported injures.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

