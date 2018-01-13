Supervisor Beverly Martin alleges lobbyist made obscene comments

Harrison County Supervisor Beverly Martin went on social media accusing a lobbyist of making an obscene comment to her the day before the Gulf Coast Legislative Reception in Jackson. (Source: WLOX)

A shocking Facebook post by a Harrison County Supervisor. On Saturday night, District One Supervisor Beverly Martin went on social media and accused a lobbyist of making an obscene comment to her.

In her post, she repeated the alleged comments. She wrote, "This is how our state treats women. What the Hell?"

Martin confirms to WLOX News Now that the incident happened on Tuesday night before the Gulf Coast Legislative Reception in Jackson.

She said the incident happened at an event before the Gulf Coast Legislative Reception and Martin also confirmed that she knew the lobbyist before the incident.

Martin made this statement Saturday night “There’s a lot more to the story than what’s out in the public. I’m all about transparency, so we should just put it out there.”

WLOX News Now will continue to follow this story as it develops.

