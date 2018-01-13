Gulfport Job Corps offers more than educational opportunities

While enrolled at Job Corps, the student athletes are expected to meet their academic requirements first. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Troy Brooks thought his basketball career was over after High School.

“After high school I kind of gave up on it. To come here and get another experience, I really think that's good,” said Troy Brooks.

Playing basketball is one of the extracurricular opportunities offered to students enrolled at Job Corps.

“It's really an extension of high school, because once they leave they can go straight to college with earning their GED and high school diploma on center,” said Gregory Ben.

For those who may not have scored a scholarship to play college basketball, Coach Ben, explains that playing with Job Corps can be that second chance.

“I have a couple guys that I'm trying to get scholarships for, and they have everything they need. We're just looking for a good school for them,” said Ben.

Brooks is one of those guys. He hopes basketball will be the opportunity that takes him to the next level.

“Basketball motivates me to be in the program, because each and every day here I think about leaving and I think about I'm here to chase a dream. I'm here for a reason,” said Brooks.

While enrolled at Job Corps, the student athletes are expected to meet their academic requirements first.

The chance to play sports is a bonus.

“To be at Job Corps is an honor to me, and to be at Job Corps playing basketball is also an honor,” said Brooks.

For more information about enrolling at the Gulfport Job Corps center, click this link. https://gulfport.jobcorps.gov/

