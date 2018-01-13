Krewe of Pupseidon has chilly kick off to Carnival parades

The pups dressed in style and for warmth at the third annual Mystic Krewe of Pupseidon parade in Diamondhead. (Photo Source: WLOX)

While hot dogs were grilling, cold puppies were parading.

It was a chilly kickoff to Carnival with the Mystic Krewe of Pupseidon, but the low temps didn't stop both dogs and their owners from putting on the bling for some four-legged fun. The theme was titled "Lassie in the Sky with Diamonds."

You can parade in style and stay warm at the same time.

“It’s a little chilly, that’s why the dogs are layered in their clothes and we’re layered in ours,” said participant Sharon Anderson, whose float, "I Want to Hold Your Paw", won first place.

Larry Deewaard’s three Yorkies had enough froufrou to chase away the cold and bring home the award for best costumes.

They weren’t this year’s royalty, but they got the royal treatment.

“They don’t think they're spoiled, they’re entitled,” said Larry Deewaard. “They think they deserve what they get. They don’t let me forget it either.”

Officials say this year’s parade was bigger than last year. About 20 dogs made their way around route at the Diamondhead Country Club.

All money raised goes to support animal shelters along the Coast.

“Mardi Gras is such a happy season,” said organizer Kathy Wilkinson. “So, it’s a great time to do something happy and celebrate our animal families, and at the same time, draw attention to all the ones who still need our help. There are so many."

This year’s queen was Hope, a Labrador that came from the old Waveland Animal Shelter.

Zippy Snit, a 10-year-old Schnauzer was king, just for his good looks.

“Zippy Snit is known for his rodent catching ability,” said owner Sparkie Spell. “He will tell you where to put your mouse trap at and he has never failed.”

You can’t have a carnival parade without the official milk toast.

“I love it because it’s home grown,” said Penne Rappold, owner of Queen Hope. “It’s right here in our community and people get to come out with their kids, their dogs. It’s family friendly. What’s not to like?”

This was the third annual Mystic Krewe of Pupseidon parade.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.