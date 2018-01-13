Fish fry held to raise money for Gulfport murder victim's funeral

There was a big show of support at a Gulfport nightclub to remember a man shot and killed last weekend.

Friends and family of Bernard Kennedy gathered at Club Thirty IV on Saturday for a fish fry benefit.

"This is what it's all about. Us coming together, helping out each other, showing love," said Jeremy Hardy.

The fryers were hot at Club Thirty IV. Fish plates were selling fast, as people came out to show their support for the family of Bernard Kennedy.

"For the community of Mississippi to come together it means a lot," said Carlinda Brooks, Kennedy's brother.

Club owner George Bush said the 33-year-old was a big supporter of his nightclub.

Bush organized the fish fry to help the family raise money for funeral expenses.

The benefit also served as a call for an end to violence.

"I have helped raise a lot of money for fish fries. Just seen a lot of violence throughout the years. It's just incredulous. Its time that we come together and really, really really start showing love to our youth and to our adults," said Bush.

"It's too many fish fries, too many t-shirts, the gun violence needs to stop. It really does," said Dionne Lott, fiancee of Kennedy.

Kennedy, also known as "Stacks, was killed Jan. 7. A week later, his killer is still on the run.

"Me, personally I have nothing against you for what you did to my son, but I want justice. I want the person who did this to be able to know it wasn't the right thing to do," said Kennedy's father, Carl Brooks.

This family hopes that no one else will have to go through the same pain they're experiencing.

"Why take someone's life, when you going to put your life away? Just as much as your family love you, somebody loved that person just as much," said Carlinda Brooks.

The club also donated a portion of the proceeds from the cover charge for Saturday night.

