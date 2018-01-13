Gulfport Church celebrates MLK's legacy with concert

The Martin Luther King Junior holiday weekend kicked off with a musical celebration on Friday night.

The Grace Temple Baptist Church in Gulfport hosted the gospel concert, titled "From Where We've Come".

"It's been going on for 33 years, but now we're celebrating MLK 50," said concert chairperson Lekeisha Cotten.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King.

The concert featured a mix of traditional music and entertainment for the younger generations.

"We hope to spread a strong message to keep alive the message that Dr. King started in his original movement," said Cotten.

The goal of the concert was to bring people from all backgrounds together to pay tribute to Dr. King's mission.

"Martin Luther King had a dream that we would all peacefully live together, I need you and you need me, we're all part of God's family," said Clifton Ray Walker Sr., who attended the concert.

