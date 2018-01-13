More pipe-bursting freezes; wintry mix next week?

Winter continues to hold a tight grip on the Gulf Coast. Another pipe-bursting freeze is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for several hours. By now, we should be familiar with the drill – protect the 4 Ps. Pipes, plants, pets, and people.

Freezing temperatures are expected again Sunday night into Monday morning with a brief warm-up expected Monday and early Tuesday. And then. . .

Another Polar Plunge

Winter wants to make extra sure South Mississippians know it is in charge. Another shot of Arctic air arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing bitter cold temperatures and wind chills potentially in the teens and single digits.

Low temperatures each morning for the next 7 days. We've got a couple more freezes coming for south MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Yy1X5a1uSx — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) January 13, 2018

There is a narrow window of opportunity for a light mix of sleet or snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when the arctic front arrives.

However, timing is everything. A lot of things must line-up just right in the atmosphere for sleet and snow to fall this far south. Generally, the cold air needs to be in place before the moisture arrives. If the moisture leaves too soon, then no snow.

Models generally have a good idea of the big pattern a few days out, but it is those tiny details such as the timing that models don’t start resolving until the event nears. Moisture staying behind 3-6 hours or the cold air arriving 3-6 hours early makes a world of difference.

The GFS (Global Forecast System) and the ECMWF (European) models are both agreeing on the cold. But the GFS has the moisture clearing out much sooner, while the European has the moisture staying longer.

The good news is, a warm up is expected to begin by Thursday and Friday.

