Traffic moving again after 2 police cruisers hit in Biloxi

Two Biloxi Police cruisers were struck by a vehicle while responding to an accident early Saturday. (Source: Brandy Luker)

Traffic is flowing after two Biloxi police cruisers were hit by another vehicle Saturday morning.

The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on the north side of the I-110 bridge. According to Major Christopher DeBack, Biloxi officers were assisting D'Iberville Police with an accident when a vehicle plowed into the cruisers.

Police say the driver of that vehicle is now being investigated for driving under the influence. No one was injured in the crash.

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of the drawbridge while they worked to clear the accident. As of 7:15 a.m., all lanes were back open. D'Iberville Police are investigating the accident and the criminal charges stemming from the suspected drunk driver.

