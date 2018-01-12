Harrison Central hands Biloxi their first loss of the year

Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
A pair of Copiah-Lincoln free throws with 0.4 seconds left sunk Mississippi Gulf Coast, with the Bulldogs falling 68-67 at the Weathers/Wentzell Center. Keevon Oney (Fr, Gulfport/Gulfport) sank a bucket with 3.4 seconds left to give Gulf Coast a one-point lead, but Co-Lin’s Jonathan Floyd hustled the ball up the sideline and drew a foul near halfcourt.More >>
A pair of Copiah-Lincoln free throws with 0.4 seconds left sunk Mississippi Gulf Coast, with the Bulldogs falling 68-67 at the Weathers/Wentzell Center. Keevon Oney (Fr, Gulfport/Gulfport) sank a bucket with 3.4 seconds left to give Gulf Coast a one-point lead, but Co-Lin’s Jonathan Floyd hustled the ball up the sideline and drew a foul near halfcourt.More >>
Mississippi Gulf Coast fell behind early, and the Lady Bulldogs could never claw back into the game in a 63-49 loss to Copiah-Lincoln at the Weathers/Wentzell Center.More >>
Mississippi Gulf Coast fell behind early, and the Lady Bulldogs could never claw back into the game in a 63-49 loss to Copiah-Lincoln at the Weathers/Wentzell Center.More >>