Harrison Central hands Biloxi their first loss of the year - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Central hands Biloxi their first loss of the year

LYMAN, MS (WLOX) -

After storming out to an 18-0 start, Harrison Central (11-5) hands Biloxi their first loss of the year, topping the Indians 60-55 on their home court in a game not short of highlight plays. See some of the action in the video above. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Harrison Central hands Biloxi their first loss of the year

    Harrison Central hands Biloxi their first loss of the year

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-13 04:38:51 GMT
    After storming out to an 18-0 start, Harrison Central (11-5) hands Biloxi their first loss of the year, topping the Indians 60-55 on their home court in a game not short of highlight plays. See some of the action in the video above. More >>
    After storming out to an 18-0 start, Harrison Central (11-5) hands Biloxi their first loss of the year, topping the Indians 60-55 on their home court in a game not short of highlight plays. See some of the action in the video above. More >>

  • Alabama coach's playbook stolen before title game

    Alabama coach's playbook stolen before title game

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-12 15:11:14 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-12 15:11:14 GMT

    Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

    More >>

    Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

    More >>

  • Last-second FTs doom Bulldogs, fall 68-67 to Co-Lin

    Last-second FTs doom Bulldogs, fall 68-67 to Co-Lin

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-01-12 04:44:25 GMT

    A pair of Copiah-Lincoln free throws with 0.4 seconds left sunk Mississippi Gulf Coast, with the Bulldogs falling 68-67 at the Weathers/Wentzell Center. Keevon Oney (Fr, Gulfport/Gulfport) sank a bucket with 3.4 seconds left to give Gulf Coast a one-point lead, but Co-Lin’s Jonathan Floyd hustled the ball up the sideline and drew a foul near halfcourt. 

    More >>

    A pair of Copiah-Lincoln free throws with 0.4 seconds left sunk Mississippi Gulf Coast, with the Bulldogs falling 68-67 at the Weathers/Wentzell Center. Keevon Oney (Fr, Gulfport/Gulfport) sank a bucket with 3.4 seconds left to give Gulf Coast a one-point lead, but Co-Lin’s Jonathan Floyd hustled the ball up the sideline and drew a foul near halfcourt. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly