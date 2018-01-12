Stone County man arrested for synthetic drug possession

A Stone County man has been arrested for possession of cocaine and a synthetic drug commonly known as "spice".

Tad McKee Young, 42, was taken into custody by agents with the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on Friday night.

In addition to cocaine, the agents discovered synthetic cannabinoids, which is described as "a man-made mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material," on the National Institute of Drug Abuse website.

Sheriff Havard stated the synthetic cannabinoid had a street value of approximately $2,000.

As Havard noted, this case makes a significant impact because it is normally marked to young adults and middle school-aged children.

Young was transported to the George County Regional Correctional facility pending his initial appearance in George County Justice Court.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

You may also contact the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com, or call to report anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898.

