Police arrest 3rd suspect in Armed Robbery investigation, still searching for 1

Police are searching for Isiah Gresham in connection to an armed robbery investigation. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Tanike Dixon, 20, of Ocean Springs was located and arrested by local law enforcement while she was traveling in Fairburn, Georgia January 16.

Dixon had a warrant out for her arrest after she was identified as a suspect in an Armed Robbery investigation by the Gulfport Police Department. The police also identified 3 other suspects in that investigation: Andre Sullivan, 16, of Gulfport; Isiah Gresham, 19, of Georgia; and Dwayne King, 18, of Gulfport.

The Armed Robbery investigation began after officers met with the victim who stated he had made plans to meet a woman from a dating website. The victim would have been meeting the woman for the first time in the Grand Lido Lane area. While the victim attempted to locate his date for the night, he was approached by four unknown males. Some of the males’ faces were covered with clothing.

The victim stated that he was held at gunpoint and physically assaulted. During the incident, the victim also stated that property was removed from him.

The suspects fled after the incident. Officers were able to identify the suspects from evidence from the scene.

Dwayne King turned himself in at the Gulfport Police Department January 14. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000 for one count of Armed Robbery.

Police arrested Andre Sullivan January 10. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. Bond was set at $100,00 for two counts of Armed Robbery. Sullivan was charged as an adult.

Dixon is being charged with one count of Armed Robbery and awaiting extradition to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Her bond was set at $20,000.

Police are still looking for Isiah Gresham.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.