Police arrest 16-year-old male for Armed Robbery, 3 more still wanted

Police are searching for Dwayne King in connection to an armed robbery investigation. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Police are searching for Isiah Gresham in connection to an armed robbery investigation. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Police are searching for Tanike Dixon in connection to an armed robbery investigation. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 16-year-old Andre Sullivan of Gulfport Wednesday.



Sullivan has been charged with two counts of Armed Robbery as an adult.

The arrest came after an investigation took place after an Armed Robbery report was made around 8:58 p.m. from the 2000 block of Pass Road.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated he had made plans to meet a woman from a dating website. The victim would have been meeting the woman for the first time in the Grand Lido Lane area. While the victim attempted to locate his date for the night, he was approached by four unknown males. Some of the males’ faces were covered with clothing.

The victim stated that he was held at gunpoint and physically assaulted. During the incident, the victim also stated that property was removed from him.

The suspects fled after the incident.

After Gulfport officers arrived at the scene, they were able to locate evidence which assisted in identifying each suspect.

Warrants have been issued for: Tanike Dixon, 20, of Ocean Springs; Isiah Gresham, 19, of Georgia; Dwayne King, 18, of Gulfport; and Andre Sullivan, 16, of Gulfport.

Police have arrested Sullivan and are still looking for Tanike Dixon, Isiah Gresham, and Dwayne King. Gulfport police advise anyone to not approach them, but instead contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or your local police department.

Bond was set for $100,000 for Sullivan. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.