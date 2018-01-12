Traffic flowing again on Cowan-Lorraine Rd.

Two wrecks on Lorraine Cowan Road are backing traffic up in Gulfport. (Source: WLOX)

Traffic is clearing up after two separate accidents took place on Cowan-Lorraine Road in Gulfport.

Both accidents occurred around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The first was in the southbound lane, just south of I-10. It involved a white SUV and a black car.

Firefighters and police officers worked together to clear the scene.

Wreck on south bound lanes of Cowan Lorraine Rd in Gulfport. pic.twitter.com/gPERDXnGot — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) January 12, 2018

The second accident was just north of I-10, involving a green car and a dump truck.

As of 3:30 p.m., traffic was backed up in both directions as authorities worked to clear the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

