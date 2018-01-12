Moss Point man gets 25 years after ecstasy bust

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials encourage all Mississippians to continue to make efforts to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the flu. MSDH reported the flu season typically peaks in January until March.More >>
Traffic is clearing up after two separate accidents took place on Cowan-Lorraine Road in Gulfport.More >>
Moss Point police are now investigating a homicide. Chief Calvin Hutchins said just after midnight, his officers were called to the 4000 block of Gautier Street for a person suffering from a gunshot.More >>
As temperatures drop significantly, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi.More >>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >>
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.More >>
