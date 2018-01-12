Canal Road back open after head-on collision

By 10 a.m., Canal Road was beginning to clear after a head-on collision closed the road to traffic Friday. (Source: WLOX)

Canal Road, just north of I-10, was shut down Friday morning while police worked a head-on collision. (Source: WLOX)

A part of Canal Road in Gulfport is back open after being closed Friday morning due to a head-on collision. The road was cleared shortly before 10:30 a.m. I

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Vista Road, causing authorities to block the northbound side of Canal Road while they worked to clear it.

Police say the wreck involved two vehicles - a car and a SUV. It's not clear yet how many people were in the two vehicles, but police say their injuries are not believed to be serious. However, there was heavy damage to both vehicles.

Two car collision on Lake Vista and Canal Rd. Northbound traffic is being re-routed. AMR left the scene after this clip was shot. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/gYpAClRyWC — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) January 12, 2018

