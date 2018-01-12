Man fatally shot overnight in Moss Point

The man convicted for his involvement in the deaths of three civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964 has died in prison. Edgar Ray Killen, who would have turned 93 on Jan. 17, was pronounced dead Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.More >>
A part of Canal Road in Gulfport is closed after a head-on collision Friday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Vista Road.More >>
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday and celebrations are already beginning across the Coast to honor the life of the slain civil rights leader. Friday morning in Waveland, a prayer breakfast was held to kick off the weekend of memorial events.More >>
Human trafficking is the fastest growing and second largest criminal enterprise in the world. On Thursday a group spread awareness of the problem and how to spot it at the Knight Nonprofit Center in Gulfport.More >>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
A Mason Middle School teacher, who is white, is accused of telling a black student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
