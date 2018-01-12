Man fatally shot overnight in Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man fatally shot overnight in Moss Point

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point police are now investigating a homicide. Chief Calvin Hutchins said just after midnight, his officers were called to the 4000 block of Gautier Street for a person suffering from a gunshot. We're told they officers found a man shot at the scene.

The victim later died from his injuries. Chief Hutchins reports another man was taken into custody at the scene. Police say his identity is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.

We're working to get more information. We'll update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 civil rights slayings, dies in prison

    Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 civil rights slayings, dies in prison

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:30 AM EST2018-01-12 16:30:07 GMT
    Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in the deaths of three civil rights workers in 1964, died in prison Thursday. (Source: MS Dept of Corrections)Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in the deaths of three civil rights workers in 1964, died in prison Thursday. (Source: MS Dept of Corrections)

    The man convicted for his involvement in the deaths of three civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964 has died in prison. Edgar Ray Killen, who would have turned 93 on Jan. 17, was pronounced dead Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. 

    More >>

    The man convicted for his involvement in the deaths of three civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964 has died in prison. Edgar Ray Killen, who would have turned 93 on Jan. 17, was pronounced dead Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. 

    More >>

  • Canal Road back open after head-on collision

    Canal Road back open after head-on collision

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:20 AM EST2018-01-12 16:20:40 GMT
    Canal Road, just north of I-10, was shut down Friday morning while police worked a head-on collision. (Source: WLOX)Canal Road, just north of I-10, was shut down Friday morning while police worked a head-on collision. (Source: WLOX)

    A part of Canal Road in Gulfport is closed after a head-on collision Friday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Vista Road. 

    More >>

    A part of Canal Road in Gulfport is closed after a head-on collision Friday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Vista Road. 

    More >>

  • Prayer breakfast kicks off MLK Day events on the Coast

    Prayer breakfast kicks off MLK Day events on the Coast

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:18 AM EST2018-01-12 16:18:13 GMT
    A prayer breakfast in Waveland Friday morning helped kick off MLK Day celebrations around the Coast. (Source: WLOX)A prayer breakfast in Waveland Friday morning helped kick off MLK Day celebrations around the Coast. (Source: WLOX)

    Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday and celebrations are already beginning across the Coast to honor the life of the slain civil rights leader. Friday morning in Waveland, a prayer breakfast was held to kick off the weekend of memorial events.

    More >>

    Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday and celebrations are already beginning across the Coast to honor the life of the slain civil rights leader. Friday morning in Waveland, a prayer breakfast was held to kick off the weekend of memorial events.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly