Man fatally shot overnight in Moss Point

Moss Point police are now investigating a homicide. Chief Calvin Hutchins said just after midnight, his officers were called to the 4000 block of Gautier Street for a person suffering from a gunshot. We're told they officers found a man shot at the scene.

The victim later died from his injuries. Chief Hutchins reports another man was taken into custody at the scene. Police say his identity is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.

We're working to get more information. We'll update this story as more details are released.

