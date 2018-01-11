Lady Bulldogs fall to Co-Lin 63-49

Mississippi Gulf Coast fell behind early, and the Lady Bulldogs could never claw back into the game in a 63-49 loss to Copiah-Lincoln at the Weathers/Wentzell Center.

Azaria Howard (Fr, Richland/Richland) led Gulf Coast with 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. Eanna Sims (So, Jackson/Forest Hill) added 13 points and eight boards, with Deboney Wilson (So, Jackson/Amite County) scoring 10.

Keiara Williams (So, New Orleans/Warren Easton) had a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Lady Wolves (10-1, 2-0 MACJC South) sprinted out to a 26-14 lead after one quarter and were ahead of the Lady Bulldogs (5-5, 0-2) by 18 at halftime.

Gulf Coast turned the ball over 34 times, but their pressure forced 26 Co-Lin turnovers.

The Lady Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at East Central. Tipoff in Decatur is at 5:30 p.m. Their next home game is Jan. 18 when Meridian visits Perkinston.