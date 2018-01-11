Human trafficking advocates spread awareness in Gulfport

Human trafficking is the fastest growing and second largest criminal enterprise in the world.

On Thursday a group spread awareness of the problem and how to spot it at the Knight Nonprofit Center in Gulfport.

The effects are life changing. Victims are often coerced or tortured into performing sex acts. At times, the victims are in plain sight.

"They don't like being called pimps. They like to be called managers. And the latest thing they like to be called is mentor. They're mentors," said Rene Davis who is the Community Outreach Educator at the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence.

In a nutshell, human Trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to secure labor or a sex act.

Advocates at the human trafficking awareness observance ceremony want you to know this problem is likely happening in your town.

"Human trafficking does happen here on the Gulf Coast and today we just wanted to show awareness and that we stand up against human trafficking," said Krystle Hilliard, who is the Program Director at South MS Child Advocacy Center.

According to Rene Davis with the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, the draw for many criminals involved in trafficking is the money.

She said it generates more profit than Nike, Google and Starbucks combined. More often than not, the victims are not easily identifiable.

"You may see somebody that never has time off from work. They don't seem to be able to leave the place they are working. You may see somebody who always has somebody around. This is happening at schools. It's happening at homes," said Davis.

The toll it takes on victims is life changing. Davis said many of them can be emotionally vulnerable.

"It was such an undercover operation, but now it's being exposed and I just think it's just a tragedy," said Harrison County Supervisor Kent Jones.

If you think someone is a victim Davis said call authorities.

"You can call law enforcement if you feel like this is a situation where someone is a victim. If you are witnessing something like that you can definitely call," said Davis.

If you do suspect someone is being trafficked, you can call your local law enforcement or contact the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence at 800-800-1396.

