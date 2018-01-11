Human trafficking advocates spread awareness in Gulfport

Moss Point police are now investigating a homicide. Chief Calvin Hutchins said just after midnight, his officers were called to the 4000 block of Gautier Street for a person suffering from a gunshot.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency are asking for feedback from residents in Pascagoula over the former Mississippi Phosphates Corporation Site. A public meeting will be held tonight for residents are welcome to give their suggestions.More >>
Human trafficking is the fastest growing and second largest criminal enterprise in the world.More >>
Right now, the box office at the Saenger Theatre in Biloxi is empty. Empty seats overlook an empty stage. This will remain scene until necessary work can be completed to improve the building's integrity.More >>
The City of Biloxi has released its plans to regulate heavily congested traffic during the 2018 spring break season.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The man wanted for a homicide in Charlotte is dead after an officer-involved shooting near CMPD headquarters Thursday nightMore >>
